Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD
Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lazaga's Office Locations
Family Planning Associates of San Antonio803 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78237 Directions (210) 435-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lazaga is a life saver. He has been seeing my father years and taking care of his kidney issues. When things looked like they were taking a turn for the worse, he and his staff were quick to adjust the regiment and keep my dad off the transplant list. The new paint in the office is an added bonus. Gives the clinic a much warmer and welcoming feel.
About Dr. Edward Lazaga, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lazaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazaga has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaga.
