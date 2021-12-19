Overview of Dr. Edward Lazzarin, MD

Dr. Edward Lazzarin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Lazzarin works at EDWARD LAZZARIN, MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.