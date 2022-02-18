See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Lee, MD

Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at ELEE Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ELEE Plastic Surgery
    2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 323-9397

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I recommend Nuveau - Dr. Lee is a great surgeon. He cares about your concerns and does a really good job. Dr. Lee listens to my preferences and answers all questions and concerns and follows up with me that make me feel comfort, and guides me to the best recommended results. Love Dr. Lee and thank you.
    Pech Kien — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Specialties

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083945968
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    • Baylor Coll Med|Baylor University Medical Center
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
