Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Medical Center50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
5 stars for Dr.Lee.. I had made an appointment with him after a neighbor had the same problem I had and referred me to him I was so happy he did! A day before my appointment I called to tell the office I couldn’t make it because I was in so much pain and Dr. Lee said to go to the E.R. Right away. I ended up in the hospital for 5 days with diverticulitis and 5 weeks later had to get a sigmoid collectomy . Dr. Lee was kind , compassionate and very thorough!
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Lahney Clin
- New Egland Deaconess Hosp
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
