Dr. Edward Lee, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Lee, MD

Dr. Edward Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Edward E Lee MD PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward E Lee MD PC
    16410 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 321-8333
  2. 2
    Edward E. Lee MD PC
    13636 39th Ave Ste 7, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 321-8333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Fms - Bayside Dialysis Center
    20110 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 423-6638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2016
    My mom has been with Dr. Lee for 4 years now. At first, I just took her to him because he was the first one In the insurance providers list but later, I have realized that we are very lucky to have him as my mom's nephrologist, he is the best! He treats my mom with utmost care and with sincerity. I know that I can find a lot of other good doctors but i know that i will never find anybody like this doctor. I cant thank him enough for my mom's new life after she agreed to start on dialysis.
    Leah Cruz in Forest Hills, NY — Oct 26, 2016
    About Dr. Edward Lee, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1144394966
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
