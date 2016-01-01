Dr. Edward Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Dr. Edward Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics2656 S Loop W Ste 595, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (346) 980-8700
Nassau Bay2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
Ramakrishna V Chava MD PA310 Kingwood Executive Dr Ste C, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 800-6001
Minivasive Pain Specialists11925 Southwest Fwy Ste 1C, Stafford, TX 77477 Directions (346) 800-6001
Texas City1310 34th St N Ste D, Texas City, TX 77590 Directions (713) 363-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1487739785
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Columbia University
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.