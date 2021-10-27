Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD
Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Rutgers Health Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had two procedures by Dr. Lee, he is amazing amazing amazing & did I say amazing!!!!! He improved my problem drastically!!!! From the receptionist to the PA, all 5 stars!!!! I am so happy I had such an amazing surgeon!!!!! I am beyond happy!!!! Very caring surgeon & staff!!!
About Dr. Edward Sang Keun Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1629265657
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
