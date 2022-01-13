Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Lee, MD
Dr. Edward Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Wesley W Holden MD PC291 Queen St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 583-1845
Vincent Pepe MD PC816 Broad St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (860) 284-4950
Physical Therapy and Massage of Ct LLC1001 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-4537
Prohealth Physicians of Manchester515 Middle Tpke W Ste 300, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (203) 238-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was very thorough, listened to my complaint and gave detailed instructions on medications. He had a good bedside manner. Office staff was very pleasant also.
About Dr. Edward Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1699940692
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
