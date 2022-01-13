Overview of Dr. Edward Lee, MD

Dr. Edward Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at ProHealth Physicians in Bristol, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.