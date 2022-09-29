Dr. Edward Letourneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letourneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Letourneau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Letourneau, MD
Dr. Edward Letourneau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KS Hegde Medical Academy, Medical Sciences Complex and is affiliated with Community Hospital Onaga, Geary Community Hospital, LMH Health, Salina Regional Health Center and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Letourneau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Letourneau's Office Locations
-
1
Cotton O'neil Lab901 SW Garfield Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
-
2
Cotton-O'neil Clinic Wamego1704 Commercial Cir, Wamego, KS 66547 Directions (785) 456-2207
-
3
Cotton O'neil Manhattan1133 College Ave Ste E110, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Geary Community Hospital
- LMH Health
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Letourneau?
Always a good visit. Is he busy? You bet ya! We were s hocked reading most of these reviews. But than again.. Most only do reviews when they don't get their way! We have never sat waiting for more than 15 mins. His staff are good to work with.
About Dr. Edward Letourneau, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114961422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- KS Hegde Medical Academy, Medical Sciences Complex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Letourneau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Letourneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Letourneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Letourneau works at
Dr. Letourneau has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Letourneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Letourneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letourneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letourneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letourneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.