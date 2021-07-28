Dr. Leventhal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD
Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Dr. Leventhal's Office Locations
-
1
Hanover Medical Group Internal Medicine250 Fame Ave Ste 103, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 646-7011
-
2
Chesapeake Urology Associates PA193 Stoner Ave Ste 130, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 526-4402
-
3
Center for Acute Rehabilitative Medicine300 Highland Ave, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 316-2171
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, listens very well. Extremely competent. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528098910
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leventhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leventhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leventhal works at
Dr. Leventhal has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leventhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leventhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.