Overview of Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD

Dr. Edward Leventhal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Leventhal works at Hanover Medical Group Urology in Hanover, PA with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.