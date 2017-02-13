Dr. Edward Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Levine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ctr Study Univ Xochicalco and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Sunnyside Medical Services, PC2248 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 (718) 273-6999
Sunnyside Medical Services PC1491 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 (718) 273-6999
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
EmblemHealth
Locals (any local)
Medicaid
Medicare
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I've been to and tried many primary care physicians and I must say, Dr. Levine is beyond the best. You wait less than 20 min to see him (and it's walks in) . He brings you to the room. He takes your vitals and sits there and listens to your concerns. He explains everything thouroughly and makes sure you understand. I recommended him to everyone and anyone. His staff is very kind and understanding and remember who you are from prior visits. HIGHLY recommended, you will not be disappointed.
Internal Medicine
42 years of experience
English, Spanish
Ctr Study Univ Xochicalco
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.