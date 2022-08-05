Overview

Dr. Edward Leyva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Leyva works at Sleep Studies Intl. L.p. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.