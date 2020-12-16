Dr. Edward Liebers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Liebers, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Liebers, MD
Dr. Edward Liebers, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Liebers' Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Oncology / Hematology3 Care Ln Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 226-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liebers is the type of doctor we all deserve. He is not one to show pity or sympathy, he addresses his patients with a caring personality and treats with compassion and empathy. So glad I was referred to him..
About Dr. Edward Liebers, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth/Hitchcock Mc
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
