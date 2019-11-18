Dr. Lipinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD
Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Islandia, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lipinsky's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hauppauge2929 Express Dr N, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (631) 665-2430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was a pleasure having him as a doctor. Always reliable.
About Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1306932603
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Wash Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- St. Lawrence University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipinsky accepts Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipinsky has seen patients for Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipinsky.
