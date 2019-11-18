See All Otolaryngologists in Islandia, NY
Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (21)
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD

Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Islandia, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lipinsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates LLP in Islandia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipinsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Hauppauge
    2929 Express Dr N, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-2430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Was a pleasure having him as a doctor. Always reliable.
    Nick — Nov 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Lipinsky, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306932603
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • Wash Hospital Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • St. Lawrence University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lipinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipinsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates LLP in Islandia, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lipinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Lipinsky has seen patients for Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

