Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Lis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.
Edward J. Lis Jr. DO, PLLC9475 Holly Rd Ste 204, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 354-9200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lis is excellent at communicating with you so you understand the procedure. His assistant Kelly is awesome too! Had a hip replacement done 6 months ago, and I'm going back in this month for the other hip. As far as having a surgery like a hip replacement, it was a great experience. The surgery was done at Hurley's Center for Joint Replacement. I highly recommend Hurley for joint replacement surgery. The staff was attentive and very caring! The unit is quiet and my private room was very comfortable.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952371338
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Health Care (Poh)
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lis has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lis.
