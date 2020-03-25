Overview of Dr. Edward Lisecki, MD

Dr. Edward Lisecki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Lisecki works at The Ortho Clinic And Caswell Orthopedic Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.