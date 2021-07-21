Overview of Dr. Edward Liu, MD

Dr. Edward Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.