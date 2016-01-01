Dr. Lodish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Lodish, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Lodish, DO
Dr. Edward Lodish, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eastpointe, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lodish's Office Locations
- 1 24840 Gratiot Ave Ste C, Eastpointe, MI 48021 Directions (586) 445-2911
-
2
Healthland P C31700 Van Dyke Ave Ste H, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 445-2911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Lodish, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1326081266
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lodish accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lodish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lodish has seen patients for Arthritis, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodish.
