Dr. Edward Lodish, DO

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Lodish, DO

Dr. Edward Lodish, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eastpointe, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lodish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    24840 Gratiot Ave Ste C, Eastpointe, MI 48021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 445-2911
  2. 2
    Healthland P C
    31700 Van Dyke Ave Ste H, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 445-2911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edward Lodish, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326081266
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lodish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lodish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lodish has seen patients for Arthritis, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lodish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lodish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

