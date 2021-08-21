Overview of Dr. Edward Logue III, MD

Dr. Edward Logue III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Logue III works at Iliinois Bone & Joint Institute in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL, Lindenhurst, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.