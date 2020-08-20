Overview of Dr. Edward Loizides, MD

Dr. Edward Loizides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Loizides works at David J Beccia MD in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.