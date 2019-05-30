Dr. Edward Loughery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Loughery, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Loughery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Loughery works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Healthy Aging480 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8360
-
2
Dept of Lab Serv Addison Gilbert Hosp298 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 304-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loughery?
Heart Surgery to insert a shunt, post experiencing heart attacks. Could not have asked for a more knowledgeable or professional Doctor to handle my emergency, to stabilize my condition and put me on the road to recovery. I am forever in Dr Loughery's debt.
About Dr. Edward Loughery, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033112610
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Univ Of Ky Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Ind University School Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loughery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loughery works at
Dr. Loughery has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loughery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.