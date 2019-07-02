Dr. Edward Lung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Lung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Lung works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara K Lipton MD1090 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 961-5500
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors2109 BROADWAY, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 492-5500
-
3
Mantu Gupta MD425 W 59th St Ste 3A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lung is an outstanding physician with a true heart. It is hard to get an appointment, but worth the wait. He is the doctor for other doctors’ and their families.
About Dr. Edward Lung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1235122011
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- New York University Downtown Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lung works at
Dr. Lung has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lung speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.