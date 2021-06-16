See All Cardiologists in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD

Cardiology
3.3 (15)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.

Dr. Macinerney works at Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest
    700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 625-5250
    Healient Physician Group
    4801 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 956-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Would I recommend him to my family and friends? In a heart beat. Follow up exam from 4 vessel bypass: After reading some negative comments, I almost turned down Dr MacInerney as a provider, after meeting him and under going his exam, sure glad that I took him on as my Cardiologist, more so, very happy he accepted me as a patient. Some of the commenters need to be under treatment thru the VA, may they wouldn't be so critical.
    Jerry Few — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1053375105
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Vanderbilt University College of Med
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    • Rice U
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
