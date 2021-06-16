Dr. Macinerney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Macinerney works at
Locations
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5250
Healient Physician Group4801 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 956-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Would I recommend him to my family and friends? In a heart beat. Follow up exam from 4 vessel bypass: After reading some negative comments, I almost turned down Dr MacInerney as a provider, after meeting him and under going his exam, sure glad that I took him on as my Cardiologist, more so, very happy he accepted me as a patient. Some of the commenters need to be under treatment thru the VA, may they wouldn't be so critical.
About Dr. Edward Macinerney, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1053375105
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University College of Med
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Rice U
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Macinerney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macinerney works at
Dr. Macinerney has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macinerney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macinerney speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Macinerney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macinerney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macinerney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macinerney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.