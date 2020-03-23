Dr. Edward Mack Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mack Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Mack Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Flat Shoals Foot & Ankle Center LLC2855 Candler Rd Ste 6, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 241-0069
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mack is incredible! He stays up to date with modern medicines. He takes the time to show you through a medical book that he keeps handy, how to visually identify (anatomically speaking) with your medical concerns. He always returns my call to address any medical concern that I may have. I hope I never have to switch Drs. If so, I hope I can find one as equally caring as him. He reminds of the Drs of old that cared enough to make a house call if needed.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mack Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.