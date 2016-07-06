Dr. Edward Magargee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magargee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Magargee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Magargee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norristown, PA.
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia609 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 279-1370
Ccp - Collegeville100 Market St Ste 400, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 831-0300
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C.1330 Powell St Ste 301, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 272-3253
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Magargee is an ideal physician. He is deeply knowledgeable in his field. He is compassionate and takes the time to explain to you why you have your symptoms, your condition and will reliably take the proper course to treat you. Dr. Magargee has been treating several members of our family for many years and we thoroughly trust him.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1558334169
- Internal Medicine
