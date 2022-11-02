Dr. Edward Maltbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Maltbie, MD
Dr. Edward Maltbie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maltbie saved my life last year because of his diagnosis of my colonoscopy. I had colon cancer and after sucessful surgery (Dr. Barfield) and a recent colonoscopy (Dr. Maltbie) I have a cancer free colon.... Thank You Dr. Maltbie !!!
About Dr. Edward Maltbie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
