Overview

Dr. Edward Maltbie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maltbie works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.