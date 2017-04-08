See All Sports Medicine Doctors in West Chester, OH
Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD

Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Cincinnati Coll Med|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Marcheschi works at Wellington Orthopedics in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Marcheschi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellington Orthopedics
    8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 645-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Joint Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marcheschi?

    Apr 08, 2017
    I like the experiences with Dr. Marcheschi. I visit in Mason. One does not wait long and the he seems very interested in providing good results. He is energetic. Nurse staff are mixed on energy. One seemed beaten down possibly as I visited. I am making another visit, so I would recommend to others. He goes further into tests to find the issue I believe. TDK
    TDK in Maineville — Apr 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marcheschi to family and friends

    Dr. Marcheschi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marcheschi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194724369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meth Sports Med Ctr|University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Cincinnati Hosp|University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ill At Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Cincinnati Coll Med|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcheschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcheschi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcheschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcheschi works at Wellington Orthopedics in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Marcheschi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcheschi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcheschi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcheschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcheschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Marcheschi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.