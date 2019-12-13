Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavashev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD
Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, MI. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Mavashev's Office Locations
Oakwood Hospital33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 467-4300
Beaumont Surgical18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 212, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-7397
Beaumont Kabbani Cardiology Canton2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 200, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (313) 438-7397
Michigan Cardiology Associates PC4020 Venoy Rd Ste 200, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (313) 438-7397
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mavashev did my surgery in July and it was very successful I would highly recommend him to everyone he awesome I barely have a scar
About Dr. Edward Mavashev, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1386818060
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavashev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavashev accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavashev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavashev has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavashev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mavashev speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavashev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavashev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavashev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavashev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.