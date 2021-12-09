Overview of Dr. Edward McClay, MD

Dr. Edward McClay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. McClay works at cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.