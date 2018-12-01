Overview

Dr. Edward McClendon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. McClendon works at Cypress Lakewood Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.