Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD
Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. McDevitt works at
Dr. McDevitt's Office Locations
-
1
Annapolis Hand Center128 Lubrano Dr, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 544-6243
-
2
Annapolis Hand Center1600 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 349-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDevitt?
Very knowledgeable and wonderful personality. Actually explained thing and taking time with a first timer like me was great
About Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518904291
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDevitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDevitt works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.