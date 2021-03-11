Overview of Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD

Dr. Edward McDevitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. McDevitt works at Annapolis Hand Center in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.