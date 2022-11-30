Dr. Edward McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward McFarland, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward McFarland, MD
Dr. Edward McFarland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Rehabilitation Network At Green Spring Station Clinic10803 Falls Rd Ste 2100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-2663
Greenspring Station10753 Falls Rd Ste 215, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. McFarland after having a rotator cuff repair. I have been having constant pain, difficulty sleeping, and not being able to perform daily tasks. After 2+ years it has become extremely maddening. He took the time to listen, was very through, communicated compassionately, he was understanding, and made me feel more comfortable. I love working and painting. I am hopeful he will help me be able to do what I love again without being in pain or having limited mobility.
About Dr. Edward McFarland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467401018
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clin
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Med Ctr
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
