Dr. Edward McGill, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward McGill, MD
Dr. Edward McGill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McGill's Office Locations
Ira A. Priluck M.d. PC10707 Pacific St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGill is very professional. He explains things so you can understand. He is very nice. Just a great experience.
About Dr. Edward McGill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629033972
Education & Certifications
- U Bc
- U Utah Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
