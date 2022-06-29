Dr. Edward Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Meier, MD
Dr. Edward Meier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Mason Office6150 Radio Way, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Dr. Meier is an excellent ophthalmologist with great experience in treatment of eye disease. I highly recommend him to patients for eye issues.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861451049
- Ophthalmology Residency, University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia, SC
- Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, OH
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY
- Depauw University, Greencastle, In
