Overview of Dr. Edward Meier, MD

Dr. Edward Meier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Trihealth Evendale Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Meier works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.