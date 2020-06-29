Dr. Edward Melmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Melmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Melmed, MD
Dr. Edward Melmed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Melmed's Office Locations
Edward P. Melmed M.d. P.a7777 Forest Ln Ste A210, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In 1976 Dr.Melmed performed breast reduction. Forty four years later, I am totally pleased with my surgery. I am thankful for Dr. Melmed's expertise in my surgery
About Dr. Edward Melmed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Melmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melmed accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melmed speaks Dutch.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Melmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melmed.
