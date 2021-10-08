Overview of Dr. Edward Merker, MD

Dr. Edward Merker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Merker works at New York Cardiovascular Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Pleasantville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.