Dr. Edward Mezic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Mezic works at Medical Associates of Central New Jersey in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

