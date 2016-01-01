Dr. Edward Mezic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mezic, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Mezic, MD
Dr. Edward Mezic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Mezic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mezic's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Central New Jersey26 Throckmorton Ln Fl 1F, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 398-6456
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mezic?
About Dr. Edward Mezic, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437218435
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart&Lung Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mezic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mezic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mezic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mezic works at
Dr. Mezic has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mezic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mezic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mezic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mezic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mezic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.