Overview

Dr. Edward Michna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Michna works at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.