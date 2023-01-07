Overview of Dr. Edward Middlebrooks, MD

Dr. Edward Middlebrooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Middlebrooks works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.