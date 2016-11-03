See All Psychiatrists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Morgantown, WV
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD

Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Miltenberger works at Mon Health Wedgewood Primary Care & Psychiatry in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miltenberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mon Health Wedgewood Psychiatry
    1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1202, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 599-1975
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mon Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710187356
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WV Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

