Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miltenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD
Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Miltenberger works at
Dr. Miltenberger's Office Locations
-
1
Mon Health Wedgewood Psychiatry1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1202, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-1975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miltenberger?
It is taking some time but getting used to the medicine prescribed, Dr Miltenberger is truly a great Dr. With several changes i was put on correct dosages about a year ago. He also makes sure to spend full time with each appointment. It takes me time to trust a DR, Im begining to change that thought. I couldnt picture going elsewhere.
About Dr. Edward Miltenberger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710187356
Education & Certifications
- WV Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miltenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miltenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miltenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miltenberger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miltenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miltenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miltenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miltenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.