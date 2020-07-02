Dr. Edward Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Miranda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Locations
Hayes Valley Office77 Van Ness Ave Apt 302, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 379-9015
Monteagle Office1580 Valencia St Ste 607, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 213-7972
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience Dr.Miranda
About Dr. Edward Miranda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.