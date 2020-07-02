See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Edward Miranda, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Miranda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Miranda works at Pacific Plastic Surgery Group in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hayes Valley Office
    77 Van Ness Ave Apt 302, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 379-9015
  2. 2
    Monteagle Office
    1580 Valencia St Ste 607, San Francisco, CA 94110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 213-7972

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2020
    I had a very good experience Dr.Miranda
    — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Miranda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710946868
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCSF
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
