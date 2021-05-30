See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD

Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Mogabgab works at PMG Research Of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Mogabgab's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Road Medical
    1700 Abbey Pl Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 523-2565
  2. 2
    7349 Statesville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 844-6958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Tobacco Use Disorder
Chronic Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Tobacco Use Disorder
Chronic Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Tobacco Use Disorder
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2021
    He is the most caring and professional Dr's that I have ever been to. He listens and he interacts with his patients and employees like they are family. In my opinion he is by far the best physician in North Carolina, or anywhere.
    Jason Lee Rinehardt — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogabgab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mogabgab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mogabgab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mogabgab works at PMG Research Of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mogabgab’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogabgab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogabgab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogabgab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogabgab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

