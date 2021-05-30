Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogabgab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD
Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Park Road Medical1700 Abbey Pl Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (704) 523-2565
- 2 7349 Statesville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 844-6958
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most caring and professional Dr's that I have ever been to. He listens and he interacts with his patients and employees like they are family. In my opinion he is by far the best physician in North Carolina, or anywhere.
About Dr. Edward Mogabgab, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogabgab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogabgab accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogabgab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogabgab speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogabgab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogabgab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogabgab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogabgab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.