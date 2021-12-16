See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Edward Mollen, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Mollen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Mollen works at EDWARD L MOLLEN M.D. P.C. in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Edward L. Mollen M.d. PC
    5855 Bremo Rd Ste 702, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-5216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2021
    I have seen many doctors who rush me through the appointment and I feel like just another insurance claim but Dr. Mollen is not one of these doctors. It's refreshing to find a doctor who truly cares about their patients wellbeing and takes the time to really hear them, ask them questions and follow-up to be as effective as possible. He is very experienced and willing to try different avenues to figure out the issue. I wish more doctors were like Dr. Mollen!
    ASH — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Mollen, MD
    About Dr. Edward Mollen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457468126
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
