Dr. Edward Morales, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Morales, MD

Dr. Edward Morales, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Morales works at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
    3100 Superior Ave Fl 1, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700
  2. 2
    Prevea St. Mary's Health Center
    1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 496-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
International Travel Prophylactic Medication Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edward Morales, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770579757
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Iowa
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

