Overview of Dr. Edward Morgan, MD

Dr. Edward Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester



Dr. Morgan works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.