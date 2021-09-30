See All Cardiologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Edward Mostel, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Mostel, MD

Dr. Edward Mostel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mostel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3365 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 775-1061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Mostel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710921143
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Hahnemann Univ Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Mostel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mostel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mostel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

