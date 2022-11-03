Dr. Edward Muir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Muir, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Muir, MD
Dr. Edward Muir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir's Office Locations
-
1
Consolidated Medical Group of Memphis6799 Great Oaks Rd Ste 150, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 259-9794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muir?
Meet him when I was in the hospital with a Pulmonary Embolism. Very nice and spends a lot of time talking to you.
About Dr. Edward Muir, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174539159
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.