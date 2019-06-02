Dr. Edward Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Murphy, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Murphy, MD
Dr. Edward Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Edward C. Murphy, MD, PA6550 Fannin St Ste 2323, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2073
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Neurosurgeon and human being. I will definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Murphy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1154408144
Education & Certifications
- National Hospital For Nervous Disorders, London, England
- Baylor College Of Med
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
