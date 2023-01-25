See All Family Doctors in Trinity, FL
Dr. Edward Navas, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (18)
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Navas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Navas works at Sunmed Primary Care in Trinity, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunmed Primary Care
    1838 Health Care Dr, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 375-8528
  2. 2
    Mycare Medical
    8623 Regency Park Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 842-9861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Navas, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538100334
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hospital Metropolitano, Rio Piedras
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, Pr Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

