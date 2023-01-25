Dr. Navas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Navas, MD
Dr. Edward Navas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Sunmed Primary Care1838 Health Care Dr, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-8528
Mycare Medical8623 Regency Park Blvd, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 842-9861
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Staff very friendly and kind , the place is very clean and don’t wait more than 10 minutes to be called, Dr Navas Is the best Dr I had very responsable, and take care of everything the patient needs. Thanks
About Dr. Edward Navas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538100334
- Hospital Metropolitano, Rio Piedras
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- University Of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras, Pr Campus
Dr. Navas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navas works at
Dr. Navas speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.