Dr. Edward Niemiec, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Niemiec, MD
Dr. Edward Niemiec, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemiec's Office Locations
- 1 315 Alberta Dr, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 833-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, my mother, Mary has seen Dr. Neimic twice, and likes him. He's very sweet to her, considering her issues unrelated to ENT. We will continue to bring her to him for get ear Issues. God bless him.
About Dr. Edward Niemiec, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902923923
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemiec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemiec has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemiec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemiec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemiec.
